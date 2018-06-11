On Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. the City of Tyler, Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler, University of Texas Health System and Texas College will activate the Outdoor Warning System along with the Tyler Emergency Alert System (Sudden-link Communications)

The City of Tyler Outdoor Warning Systems will be activated starting with a text message followed by approximately a 30-second steady tone, followed by an approximate 30-second alternate steady tone, followed by an approximate 30-second pulsed steady tone, followed by Westminster Chimes.

The test will end with a text message that reads, “Attention: This is a test of the City of Tyler outdoor early warning system. This is only a test. If this were an actual emergency, you should tune to your local radio station, 600 on your AM dial. This is only a test.”

In the event of a tornado warning being issued for Smith County a 3 minute steady tone will be sounded. The tone will be followed with a message, “Warning! The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Smith County. Residents should immediately take cover. This is a tornado warning.” Everyone should make themselves aware of the different tones and their significance.

