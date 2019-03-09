TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler, Tyler Junior College, the University of Texas at Tyler and Texas College will activate the Outdoor Warning System along with the Tyler Emergency Alert System (Sudden-link Communications) at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the city, the Tyler Outdoor Warning Systems will be activated starting with a test message.

That message will be followed by an approximate 30-second steady tone, followed by an approximate 30-second alternate steady tone, followed by an approximate 30-second pulsed steady tone, followed by Westminster Chimes.

The test will end with a test message stating:

"Attention: This is a test of the City of Tyler outdoor early warning system. This is only a test. If this were an actual emergency, you should tune to your local radio station, 600 on your AM dial. This is only a test.”

In the event the National Weather Service issues any type of watches or warnings for Smith County, a 3-minute steady tone will be sounded.

The tone will be followed by a message:

“Warning! The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Smith County. Residents should immediately take cover. This is a tornado warning.”

Everyone should make themselves aware of the different tones and their significance.

If you have any questions concerning the operation of the Outdoor Warning System or the Tyler Emergency Alert System, contact Amanda Cook, Tyler Police Department at 531-1030.