TYLER, Texas —

Beginning Wednesday, Texans can make overnight camping reservations for state parks between June 1 and Sept. 7.

While guests will be allowed to camp overnight, state parks will be operating on a limited capacity. In addition, guests will not be able to rent equipment. Also, in-person programs and transactions remain suspended.

All headquarters, visitor centers and nature centers remain closed.

“No one is more pleased than us to welcome more outdoor enthusiasts back into state parks as part of the continued reopening of Texas,” said Carter Smith, Executive Director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “Our careful and deliberate approach to phasing in the reopening has served our visitors, volunteers, and staff well as we have continued our emphasis on the safety of everyone in the parks. Even in this limited capacity, we are glad that we can get more Texans and their families safely back on the trails and in the campsites to enjoy all the many unique spaces and places that make Texas state parks so special.”

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, anyone who makes an overnight reservation, including annual pass holders, must pre-purchase a day pass. Reservations can be made online.

SEE ALSO: Tips for using online reservation

Guests may also make reservations by calling (512) 389-8900.

If your reservation is impacted in any way, a customer service agent will contact you to move or cancel your reservation. You can also cancel a reservation by e-mailing customer.service@tpwd.texas.gov.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says social distancing and public health guidelines must be observed. Guests are urged to wear face masks and bring a supply of hand sanitizer.

SEE ALSO: Guidelines and tips to plan your visit

All overnight reservations and operations are subject to change. You can check the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's website for the latest information.