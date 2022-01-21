Houston Texans interview Jacksonville's Josh McCown for head coaching position

Originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft, McCown most recently spent the 2020 season as a quarterback for the Texans.

On Thursday, the Houston Texans announced they had interviewed Jacksonville native Josh McCown for their head coaching vacancy.

Originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 16th pick in the third round (81st overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft, McCown most recently spent the 2020 season as a quarterback with the Houston Texans.

Over the course of 17 NFL seasons (2002-10, 2011-20), McCown appeared in 102 games (76 starts) and completed 1,584-of-2,633 passes (60.2 pct.) for 17,731 yards and 98 touchdowns while rushing 248 times for 1,106 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Prior to joining the Texans in 2020, McCown played for nine NFL franchises, including the Cardinals (2002-05), Detroit Lions (2006), Oakland Raiders (2007), Carolina Panthers (2008-09), Chicago Bears (2011-13), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014), Cleveland Browns (2015-16), New York Jets (2017-18) and Philadelphia Eagles (2019).

McCown spent his final collegiate season at Sam Houston State University in 2001 after playing three seasons for SMU from 1998-2000. During his season with the Bearkats, McCown set single-season school records in completions (259), passing yards (3,481) and touchdowns (32) and was named Southland Football League Player of the Year.