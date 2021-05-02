Texarkana fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

Marques Jujuan Thompson has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added a Texarkana fugitive to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.

According to DPS, a cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and capture of 20-year-old Marques Jujuan Thompson.

He is wanted for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, battery, stalking/intimidation, and a probation violation.

Thompson has been wanted since August 2020, when he violated his probation and absconded from his last known address in Texarkana. Since then, Thompson is suspected of being involved in multiple shootings, including a fatal one that occurred on Jan. 12 in Texarkana. In addition to Texarkana, Thompson also has ties to the Dallas Metroplex area.

Thompson is described as 5 ft. 10 in. tall and weighs around 150 lbs.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.