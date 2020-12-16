Texarkana man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

The crash happened in the 1700 block of Summerhill Road.

TEXARKANA, Texas — A Texarkana man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, the crash happened in the 1700 block of Summerhill Road at about 9:30 p.m.

Police say Greaker Whitaker-Robinson, 62, of Texarkana, was driving a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder in the inside northbound lane of Summerhill Road when she hit 46-year-old Jacob Keister.

Keister was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored jacket, and it is believed that Whitaker-Robinson was unable to see him before the crash.