Texarkana police searching for missing elderly man

Charles Lambert was last positively seen Thursday night, but may have also been seen during an incident in Bowie County Friday morning.

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Police Department is searching for an elderly man who has been missing since Thursday.

According to the TPD, Charlie Lambert, 71, left his daughter's apartment on College Drive in Texarkana at about 7:30 p.m. and has not seen by family since then.

Police believe Lambert was at a house in Wamba, Texas in Bowie County at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Police say he was honking his horn and asking directions to a town in Arkansas that does not exist. Police also reported that he seemed lost and confused during the incident.

Lambert drives a black 2008 Chrysler 300 with Arkansas license plate number 189-WOI. The door handles and side mirrors are both chrome.

Lambert's cell phone was left at his apartment so no one has been able to contact him.