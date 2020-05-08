Texarkana police searching for suspect accused of attacking man in convenience store parking lot

If you have any information, contact Texarkana PD at at 903-798-3116.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Texarkana Police Department is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, Joshua Williams and another suspect attacked a man with a tire tool in the parking lot of the Valero on Richmond Road last Wednesday night.

Police say Williams and the other suspect, who are out-of-town contractors who had been working in the Texarkana area, were looking to pick a fight with someone.

The victim claims he didn't do anything to provoke them. He was just an easy target who was sweeping up the store's parking lot.

The other suspect had a tire tool hidden inside his basketball shorts and hit the victim at least seven times, while Williams held on to his shirt to keep him from running away. Williams also punched the victim several times during the attack.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and a broken hand from the attack.

After Detective Tabitha Smith watched the surveillance video of the incident, she discovered that the two men lingered in the parking lot for over an hour harassing customers before the attack.

The men got into verbal altercations with several customers and a fight with one person before this assault happened.

Police believe Williams is still staying in a local hotel, but haven't been able to located him. The other man has left Texarkana and has returned to Monroe, Louisiana. Texarkana police have asked the sheriff's office there to help serve that warrant.