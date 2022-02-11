Police looking for teen accused of double murder in Texarkana

A district judge issued an order Thursday to release the identity of Collins after previously not being allowed because he was a juvenile at the time.

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Police Department is searching for a teen accused of shooting two men to death in December.

Kevonte Collins, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, is wanted on a capital murder charge in connection with the deaths of Deangelo Handy and Rickalon Young during a shooting at the Oaks at Rosehill Apartments.

A 17-year-old was also shot several times, but he is expected to survive, police said.

Police have been looking for Collins since a warrant was issued for his arrest a few days after the shooting. TPD said Friday officers now know he immediately fled to another city and he might be hiding out in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex.

Collins was reportedly seen there a few times in the last couple of weeks, according to police.