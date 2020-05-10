Texarkana police searching for vehicle, driver that struck cyclist and left the scene

According to police, the crash occurred in the 3800 block of Magnolia Street Sunday afternoon.

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a man was struck by vehicle while riding a motorized bicycle.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 3800 block of Magnolia Street Sunday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the crash shortly after 12 p.m. Officers learned an older model red Honda 2-door car (possibly an Accord or Civic) drove off after running into the bicycle and leaving the injured 51-year-old man lying in the roadway.

Investigators say they determined the victim was riding his bicycle southbound on Magnolia Street when the red Honda turned left from West 38th Street at a high rate of speed.

"The driver apparently overcorrected during their fast turn and crossed into the southbound lane of Magnolia Street and into the path of the bicycle," the TTPD said in a statement. "During the crash, the victim was thrown into the windshield of the Honda before rolling off onto the street. The driver of the Honda did not stop and was last seen headed east toward North Stateline Avenue."

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is in serious condition, but is stable. He suffered broken bones and numerous lacerations as a result of the crash.