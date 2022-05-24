Gov. Abbott confirms 14 children and 1 teacher were killed in the Uvalde school shooting

The 'active shooter' was reported shortly after noon at the school in Uvalde, which is about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — At least 15 people, including 14 children, are dead following a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The alleged shooter has been taken custody, local police said. Others remain hospitalized in facilities in Uvalde and San Antonio.

Governor Abbott tweeted a video that says in part:

"The shooter was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. It's believed that he entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not confirmed according to my most recent report. He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher. [the shooter], he himself, is deceased, and it's believed that responding officers killed him."

Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials told KENS 5 that 15 people were transported there. Earlier, the hospital reported two people were dead upon arrival.

2:47PM UPDATE: UMH received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment. Two children have been transferred to SAT... Posted by Uvalde Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

At least two victims, a 66-year-old adult and a child, also were taken to a San Antonio hospital, about 80 miles away. University Health officials said both patients are in critical condition.

Governor Abbott later sent a statement to media:

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”

At 12:17 p.m., Uvalde CISD officials said there was an active shooter at the school and that law enforcement was on site. Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

All campuses were placed under lockdown due to the gunfire, and students and staff were reportedly safe in the building.

Immediate family of those students are being told to report to the cafeteria on the second floor of the hospital. They asked those who are not immediate family to refrain coming to the hospital.

Uvalde CISD said parents can now go and pick their students up at the Civic Center for reunification. UCISD said parents are encouraged to pick their students up at this time.