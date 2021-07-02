Texas African American museum features local Tyler resident's achievements, celebrates Black History Month

Tyler resident, Tony McCleveland, has an exhibit at the museum that showcases photographs of his work for the city of Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas African American Museum in Tyler is dedicated to preserving African American history in America and in Tyler, not only during the month of February when Black history is celebrated, but all year long.

Tyler resident, Tony McCleveland, has an exhibit at the museum that showcases photographs of his work for the city of Tyler. McCleveland uses a shuttle bus with many seating areas for people to ride through the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail.

While McCleveland drove the shuttle bus in a Juneteenth parade about two years ago, Susan Travis, vice president of tourism and servicing for the Tyler Chamber of Commerce, approached him and asked if he’d be interested in working with the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail.

“They said, ‘We just wanted to let you use your buggie to shuttle people around so they can see the azaleas and things of that nature’ because a lot of them were up in age and a lot of walking was needed. So, I gave them a ride and my slogan was, ‘Let someone do the driving while you look around and everything. You’re in God’s creation’,” McCleveland said.