Texas African American Museum honoring De'Marcus Walker on June 25

Join the Texas African American Museum on June 25 at 5 p.m. in honoring De'Marcus Walker for the African American music month award.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas African American Museum will be hosting their music month celebration for excellence in music profession this Sunday, June 25, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The African American music appreciation committee is honoring De'Marcus Walker for his excellence in music profession.

Walker is a University of North Texas graduate where he received the Outstanding Undergraduate Student in Brass Award. He is currently working as a recording artist and educator in the Dallas region.

June marks the African American Music Appreciation Month, created by President Jimmy Carter in 1979.

This month celebrates the African American musical influences that comprise an crucial part of our nation's treasured cultural heritage.

The event will be held at the United Way of Smith County Auditorium at 911 South Broadway, Tyler.

The program will end with a movie screening of St. Louis Blues which is a 1958 American film based on the life of W.C. Handy. It stars jazz and blues greats Nat "King" Cole, Pearl Bailey, Cab Calloway, Ella Fitzgerald and many more.