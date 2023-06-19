Texas African American Museum celebrates Juneteenth

Come out to their Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas African American Museum in Tyler is proud to host a Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 19.

The address to the museum is 309 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tyler.

Free refreshments, snow cones, handmade art for sale, and music will be held at this event to honor African Americans and their history.

Gloria Washington, Executive Director of Texas African American Museum said, "Juneteenth gives us a reflection of when our ancestors who were slaves were given their freedom."

Washington is encouraging the community to come out and see what their history is about and take in all of their unique pieces inside.

"Every race has a history and a lineage whether you're Caucasian, African American, Hispanic, whoever you are you have a lineage," said Washington. "We as African Americans need to keep the home fire burning to let people know that we did have atrocities that happened in our ancestors lives."

The Texas African American Museum will be planning on hosting a community meet and greet in July. Washington wants neighbors to meet each other while reflecting upon African American history.

"I would like to thank each and every one that came out on this Juneteenth day and being a part of our history," said Washington.