Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expands statewide disaster response network

MARSHALL, Texas — The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Disaster Assessment and Recovery, DAR, unit is expanding its statewide disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts following the appropriations to support the “Keeping Texas Prepared” initiative in the 88th legislative session.
“As we further unify the geographic and programmatic abilities of our DAR unit, AgriLife Extension will continue to serve as an integral part of our state’s capacity to prepare and respond to disaster and to assist local recovery,” said Rick Avery, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service director. “Through the strength of our statewide agent network, we continue to operate as a force multiplier, under the direction of Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), to serve the growing needs of Texans in all 254 counties. We are grateful to our state leaders for providing resources to strengthen our agency’s work in support of local jurisdictions, our sister agencies and FEMA emergency support functions.”
To fulfill the increased responsibilities granted by the Texas Legislature, the DAR unit will restructure to bolster its disaster preparedness, response and recovery capabilities statewide to more closely align its efforts with the state’s disaster districts and other Texas A&M University System Disaster Response and Recovery Agencies including the Texas Division of Emergency Management, TDEM, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.
