x
Skip Navigation

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

local

Texas A&M Commerce releases return plan for fall semester

A&M-Commerce will require the use of face coverings on campus.
Credit: Texas A&M Commerce

Texas A&M University-Commerce has released its plan for the fall 2020 semester in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

A&M-Commerce will require the use of face coverings in the following areas:

  • All instructional and research classrooms/labs on campus (exceptions may be made by the faculty in charge of that area)
  • Locations that provide health care and counseling (exceptions may be made by the professional staff at these locations)
  • Areas where physical distancing is not feasible
  • On the campus shuttle and other campus transportation
  • Other areas as determined by the Dean, Director, or other applicable senior leadership for that specific location. 

A&M-Commerce recommends that all students, faculty, staff, contractors, and visitors wear face coverings while in public areas. 

To read the full list of preparation for the fall semester, click here