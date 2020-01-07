Texas A&M Commerce releases return plan for fall semester

A&M-Commerce will require the use of face coverings on campus.

Texas A&M University-Commerce has released its plan for the fall 2020 semester in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A&M-Commerce will require the use of face coverings in the following areas:

All instructional and research classrooms/labs on campus (exceptions may be made by the faculty in charge of that area)

Locations that provide health care and counseling (exceptions may be made by the professional staff at these locations)

Areas where physical distancing is not feasible

On the campus shuttle and other campus transportation

Other areas as determined by the Dean, Director, or other applicable senior leadership for that specific location.

A&M-Commerce recommends that all students, faculty, staff, contractors, and visitors wear face coverings while in public areas.