Texas A&M Commerce releases return plan for fall semester

Texas A&M University-Commerce has released its plan for the fall 2020 semester in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
A&M-Commerce will require the use of face coverings in the following areas:
- All instructional and research classrooms/labs on campus (exceptions may be made by the faculty in charge of that area)
- Locations that provide health care and counseling (exceptions may be made by the professional staff at these locations)
- Areas where physical distancing is not feasible
- On the campus shuttle and other campus transportation
- Other areas as determined by the Dean, Director, or other applicable senior leadership for that specific location.
A&M-Commerce recommends that all students, faculty, staff, contractors, and visitors wear face coverings while in public areas.
To read the full list of preparation for the fall semester, click here.