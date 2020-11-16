It is not yet known if the game will be made up a later date.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggie football fans will have to miss another football Saturday. Officials said the home game against Ole Miss, set for Saturday, November 21, 2020 will have to be postponed, however, it is not yet known if the game can be rescheduled.

Texas A&M Athletics said the game has to be postponed due to the 14-day required quarantine of individuals within the football program. While this does not necessarily mean more cases have popped up, it's about staying consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

Texas A&M already has a game scheduled for December 12 against Tennessee, which was rescheduled from November 14. Officials said they will need to evaluate whether or not the Ole Miss matchup can be rescheduled to December 19.

