Texas A&M University launches new engineering academy at Tyler Junior College

TYLER, Texas — The Texas A&M University and Tyler Junior College have officially launched the Texas A&M Engineering Academy at TJC.

This cost effective program will provide an state-of-the-art education to the first cohort of students in Fall 2023.

This co-enrollment partnership was developed to address the state’s growing need for engineers.

Students who qualify will be admitted to the Texas A&M College of Engineering and are required to complete the first two years of coursework at TJC and finish their engineering degrees in College Station, Texas.

The program will accept applications for the fall until July 31.

“The Texas A&M Engineering Academy at TJC will help outstanding students from East Texas earn an engineering degree from Texas A&M,” Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said during the launch event held Friday on the TJC central campus.

In Texas, the projected need for engineers in the workforce is expected to grow to 51,000 by 2028.

In order to meet this demand, universities and two-year colleges must work together to bridge the gap and attract and retain students who are interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematic (STEM) fields.

“Not only does this program provide invaluable educational opportunities, but it also offers substantial financial benefits, with students saving an estimated $4,100 in tuition and fees each semester." said Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks.

Students in the engineering academy must enroll in math, science and core curriculum courses through the TJC. Once completed, students can have the opportunity to enroll in engineering courses taught by Texas A&M faculty on the TJC central campus.

“From day one, Engineering Academy students are Texas Aggies,” said Dr. John E. Hurtado, interim vice chancellor and dean of engineering at Texas A&M.

This unique dual-enrollment program favors participation in student-led activities and organizations at both Texas A&M and TJC to the fullest extent possible.

“These future engineers will go out and change the world and hopefully tell the story of how opportunities like this incredible partnership between Texas A&M and TJC contributed to their professional success,” said TJC Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Deana Sheppard.