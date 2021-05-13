Texas Association of Business asks Gov. Abbott to stop accepting, distributing weekly $300 in federal aid

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Association of Business, along with 37 business associations and chambers of commerce, sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, Bryan Daniel, asking them to consider ending Texas’s participation in the supplemental federal UI payment which stacks on top of standard unemployment insurance.



Employers are citing the $300 additional weekly federal stimulus payment as the biggest barrier to fill their job openings and some states have already announced they are ending participation in this program.



“Thanks to your strong leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, cases are down, mandates are being lifted, vaccinations are up, small and large businesses are reopening, and Texas employers are hiring again,” reads the letter. “With COVID-19 on the decline and job openings on the rise, we believe it is time for Texas leaders and the Texas Workforce Commission to re-examine unemployment benefits, unemployment insurance (UI) work-search requirements and Texas’s role in federal supplemental unemployment benefits.