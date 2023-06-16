Texas bans transgender athletes in college sports under new law signed by Gov. Abbott

Transgender athletes can’t play on Texas college sports teams that don’t align with their birth sex under a new law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Transgender athletes can’t play on Texas college sports teams that don’t align with their birth sex under a new law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday.

The measure, which expands a similar effort passed in 2021, was among several passed during this legislative session that negatively impacted LGBTQ people — specifically transgender rights. It prohibits Texas’ public colleges and universities from allowing athletes to participate in intercollegiate competitions against students assigned a different biological sex at birth.

Texas is the latest state to enact this kind of ban. At least 20 states restrict the participation of transgender athletes at the K-12 level, the collegiate level or both. The legislation, by GOP Sen. Mayes Middleton, is called the “Save Women’s Sports” act.