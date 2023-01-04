Texas Baptist Men heading to Arkansas after deadly tornadic storms devastate area

Multiple people have died as a result of severe storms that rolled through Arkansas on Friday, according to officials.

DALLAS — After Arkansas was hit by a "catastrophic" tornadic storm, which has killed at least five people, a local non-profit is headed their way to help give some relief.

Dallas-based Texas Baptist Men posted to its social media pages that the group would be headed to Arkansas to help clean up the damage. It is a faith-based group dedicated to helping provide relief during disasters.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard a little after 4 p.m. Friday. They will be deploying to areas that have been impacted by the storm.

The governor said they will "spare no resource to assist with response and recovery efforts for Arkansans impacted." There have been varying reports of damage in the Little Rock area, according to WFAA sister station, THV11.

Next stop: Arkansas. TBM incident management and assessors are headed to the Little Rock area today after a tornado caused significant damage there yesterday. More TBM units will deploy soon. Posted by Texas Baptist Men on Saturday, April 1, 2023

THV11 reports among the damage includes downed power lines, destroyed homes, and many people without power. Rescue crews are in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, and Jacksonville.

