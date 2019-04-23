ALTO, Texas —

More than a week after tornadoes damaged several areas across East Texas, a volunteer group from Dallas is hard at work to help the children of the hardest hit community.

The Texas Baptist Men traveled to Alto Tuesday to train the school district's kitchen staff to use a field kitchen.

Texas Baptist Men respond to disasters worldwide. However, this disaster is much more personal with Alto being so close to their base. So far, the group has given more than 5,000 hours of volunteer work to Alto and Franklin.

The volunteer group spent the day setting up the field kitchen in the school's parking lot in preparation of the training.

"One thing that does is keeps them employed through the rest of the school year, where they wouldn't have been otherwise," spokesman Rand Jenkins said. "We're training them because the equipment is a little different and it's using regular gas lines we're having to come in and plum."

The equipment includes:

Four convection ovens

Two tilt skillets

One steam kettle

Two warming racks

One instant hot water heater

All of the equipment will all be under a 40 x 40 tent.

The organization hopes the staff will be able to use the field kitchen to feed students Wednesday.

