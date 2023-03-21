Proposed Texas bill aims at compensating rural police departments

The name of the bill is Good Pay for Good Police, a move to better compensate the people who serve and protect our community.

CHANDLER, Texas — As the legislative session continues, we are looking into bills proposed that could impact East Texans. A bill authored by Texas Representative Carl Sherman, would change the way police officers are paid.

At just under a population of 5,000 people, Chandler could be one of many small towns across the Lone Star State whose police officers could receive a pay increase thanks to a new bill being filed in Austin.

"It's really about providing a decent livable wage for law enforcement in small rural areas," said Texas House Representative, Carl Sherman.

"It’s really about providing a decent livable wage for law enforcement in small rural areas," said Texas House Representative, Carl Sherman.

Sherman was city manager for the City of Ferris, a small town near Dallas, similar to Chandler. That's where he witnessed first-hand the struggles police chiefs, like Chandler Police Chief, Kalon Rollins, are facing.

"The introduction of that bill was a really good idea for someone who has been a manager and understands what we’re going through," Rollins said. "I’ve been in this business for 30 years, and I’ve never seen it like it is. The younger generation is not impressed to get into law enforcement."'

Chief Rollins has had openings in his department for over a year and the city has raised the base pay three times since October to fill those positions.

"Officers shouldn’t be making $25,000 a year to risk their lives to protect and provide safety for the community," Sherman said.

To receive that money, officers have to be in good standing with the department and other oversight agencies.

"Good Pay for Good Police is about protecting our communities in a better way," Sherman said.

The Texas legislation said they have about $50 billion in surplus in their budget. That’s where the money for this bill would come from.

"We have the resources. There’s a fiscal note associated with this bill on $118 million," Sherman said.

For now, this bill is in committee and backed by Republicans. But until then, law enforcement officials will be keeping their eye on the bill.

“I know there’s some agencies in East Texas that are watching it," Rollins said.

Some with different opinions on the bill, but ultimately all combating the same problem, 'extreme short handedness,'" Rollins said.