A Texas law creating the "Camo Alert" was signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott late last month.

The Camo Alert serves a similar purpose to the Amber Alert for missing children and also the Silver Alert for missing elderly persons. The Camo Alert will be a statewide notification sent to media outlets for missing military members who have a mental illness, like post-traumatic stress disorder or a traumatic brain injury, according to the bill.

It would apply to any current or former member of the United States armed forces, including the National Guard or a reserve unit of any of the branches of the armed forces.

The bill was authored by State Rep. Ana Hernandez (D-Houston).

"The Governor has signed my #HB833, which creates a statewide 'Camo Alert' system for missing military members diagnosed w/ PTSD or a traumatic brain injury (TBI)," Hernandez tweeted. "I look forward to working w/ @TxDPS to provide every tool necessary to help our heroes & their loved ones. #TXLege."

The bill states that the Texas Department of Public Safety, alongside other state agencies like the Texas Department of Transportation and the Governor's Office, will be in charge of implementing the alert system.

A Camo Alert will activate when the appropriate agencies determine a military member’s disappearance “poses a credible threat to the military member’s health and safety or the health and safety of another,” according to House Bill 833.

The Camo Alert program takes effect in Sept. 2019 and will expire in Sept. 2023, according to the bill.

