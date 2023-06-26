'Best day ever' | Houston boy with special needs gets VIP trip after being shoved out of wheelchair

Michael Martinez was shoved out of his wheelchair for dressing up as a police officer for career day.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A Houston boy with special needs had quite the VIP experience after being invited out to New York City.

Michael Martinez, a 9-year-old boy who suffers from cerebral palsy, was shoved from his wheelchair last year after he dressed up like a police officer for career day.

Members of the New York Police Department invited Michael and his family out after hearing what happened to him. The NYPD then rolled out the red carpet to give him the ultimate tour of the "Big Apple."

Michael's trip started with a slice of heaven, which was a far better memory than when he was bullied.

"We never had New York pizza in my life and that's the best pizza ever," Michael said.

According to Michael's mom, special trips like this one mean the world to her son and their family, but she still wishes her son didn't have to deal with the difficulties of being bullied just because he's different.

"Special needs kids go through a lot," Angie said. "They don't need to go through anything more than what they need to because Michael was born at 27 weeks. So he already went through enough challenges in life."

The family also got a tour of the city with VIP access to St. Patrick's Cathedral, City Hall, and of course, NYPD headquarters. It's a trip Michael will never forget.