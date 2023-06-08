x
East Texas Chick-fil-A employee goes viral for big smile, positive attitude

If only we could all be like Ryleigh!

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — An East Texas Chick-fil-A employee has taken social media by storm.

Chick-fil-A in Sulphur Springs highlights an employee every week with Team Member Tuesday. This week, the spotlight was on Ryleigh, a much-beloved team member.

Ryleigh says she's been working at the restaurant for a few years and her favorite menu items and chick and kale.

When asked why she likes working at Chick-fil-A, she says she loves serving guests. 

Credit: Chick-fil-A Sulphur Springs

She says working at Chick-fil-A is a blast and if she could give one piece of advice, it would be to always keep smiling.

