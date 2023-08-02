East Texas church members head home after being trapped in Niger due to coup

"Harmony Hill Baptist Church extends its heartfelt gratitude to the community for their unwavering interest and steadfast prayer support throughout the journey of its missionary team in Niger," church representative Charles Roberds said. "The congregation is overjoyed to announce that the power of prayer has been answered, as the team's safe return journey has been facilitated, thanks to the benevolent efforts of many individuals and officials. The tireless dedication of the church community and the prayers of countless individuals have borne fruit as the missionary team embarked on their journey back home from Niger. Last night, the Lord's divine providence opened a way for the team's homeward journey, marking a joyful moment of triumph and celebration for the entire congregation."

The church also says Lufkin mayor Mark Hicks, Rep. Pete Sessions and Sen. Ted Cruz played a role in ensure the members' safe return.



"In addition, the church extends its gratitude to the representatives from Italy who exhibited remarkable generosity by accommodating the missionary team on a flight, enabling their timely return home," Roberds said. "This heartwarming gesture exemplifies the interconnectedness of humanity, transcending borders and showcasing the shared bond of compassion. As the missionary team safely journeys back to their families and loved ones, Harmony Hill Baptist Church humbly requests the community to continue lifting up prayers for the team's well-being, the people of Niger, and the families who anxiously await the return of their cherished members. The power of prayer and the spirit of unity has been paramount throughout this endeavor, and the congregation believes that the community's continued support will serve as a source of strength and comfort for all involved. Harmony Hill Baptist Church remains deeply thankful for the collective efforts that have made this remarkable journey possible. The church looks forward to welcoming the missionary team back with open arms and celebrating the unwavering faith and determination that have characterized this endeavor."