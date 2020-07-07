Texas College head football coach Charles Moss joins staff at Tyler Lee as associate head coach

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Lee has a hired a new associate head coach to help lead their football program.
Charles Moss, who previously served as the head football coach at Texas College, will join Joe Willis' staff as associate head coach for the Red Raiders.
Moss was born and raised in Dallas and attended the University of New Mexico where he earned his bachelor's degree in criminology and a master's degree in special education.
He was a standout linebacker for the Lobos earning honorable mention all-conference honors as a junior and led the team in tackles as a senior. Moss was a Mountain West Conference first team selection as a senior and helped lead his team to the Las Vegas Bowl that year.
Following graduation, Moss served as a student assistant for the Lobos and has worked as a position coach on both sides of the ball at the high school level in New Mexico and Texas.
Moss has also served as a coach at North Dallas High School and West Texas A&M University.