Texas College moving to online instruction for fall 2020 semester due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas — Texas College has announced their instruction plans for the fall 2020 semester.

President Dwight J. Fennell revealed the college would move to an online only format for the next semester in a letter to the student body on Thursday:

Dear Students, Alumni and Friends of Texas College,

Welcome to Fall term 2020! I am writing at this time to provide an update for Texas College regarding the unprecedented time in which we are experiencing. And, as this moment has proven difficult for many businesses and communities, I want to encourage us to continue to remain vigilant, strong, and sustain ourselves with the wisdom of God and practices that will keep us safe.

For Texas College, we have and continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that affects our community. It is from this foundation that decisions and plans are made. Our efforts are not to compete with other entities and how they respond, but rather give consideration to the needs of our students, faculty and staff and internally assess what is needed for a safe environment pursuant to the resources we have available to us. With this as the backdrop of our planning, a decision has been made to offer online instruction only for the fall term. A continuous review will take place to establish what needs to be done for the spring term. And, with this as our focus, it should also be noted that we will suspend fall sports with the interest in returning with our sports programs for spring term.

I am hopeful that the posture that is being taken is understood. I especially hope that it is understood that this position is needed when there is no vaccine, nor increase in remedies that may combat COVID-19. And, as we look at the increase in the number of infections and deaths around the world and in East Texas, we find these measures necessary. Our number one priority is the safety of our students, faculty, staff and constituents.

I thank you for your continued support of Texas College and ask for your continued prayers as we and many others in the higher education community move to keep those safe who are entrusted to us. We will continue to provide you with updates as they occur. Additionally, we will continue to pray for your safety and well-being.

Sincerely,

Dwight J. Fennell