Texas College names former Dallas Cowboy, Greg Ellis, as new head football coach

“I am excited about the opportunity to be the Head Football Coach of Texas College."

Texas College announce Monday that former Dallas Cowboys Defensive End, Greg Ellis, will be the Steers’ new head football coach.

Texas College released the following statement regarding their new head football coach:

Ellis brings a wealth of experience as both a player and coach in the NFL. Coach Ellis played for the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders throughout his 12-year career in the NFL; 10 of those years Ellis served as the team captain for both the Cowboys and Raiders. Coach Ellis’ leadership experience extends beyond the gridiron, serving as founder and CEO of Play Now Enterprise, a multi-media production company responsible for the film Carter High, and impactful plays such as Juneteenth and Watchnight.

“We are excited for Greg Ellis to join Texas College as the Head Football Coach. His professional experiences and philosophies as a player, coach, as well as civic leader, mirror that which our athletic programs are built upon,” noted Dr. Dwight J. Fennell, President. “His commitment to ensuring student-athletes not only develop physically, but also intellectually aligns with Texas College’s mission. We anticipate Coach Ellis’ leadership to greatly benefit our program in a multitude of ways, including student success and graduation matriculation.”

Though the Steers will not participate in football this fall, Texas College will maintain the program and field a team for intercollegiate competition next season. With the College moving to online instruction for Fall 2020, football and other fall sports will still train and meet regularly through a virtual experience.