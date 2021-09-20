The Texas Comptroller's Office might have money for you

The Texas Comptroller’s Office is encouraging everyone to visit claimittexas.org.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Texas Comptroller’s Office is encouraging everyone to visit claimittexas.org to see if the state is holding unclaimed property after having approved and paid $285 million in unclaimed property in the past fiscal year.

The $285 million in unclaimed property returned in fiscal 2021 represents more than 538,000 properties, a spokesperson from the comptroller’s office said. These belongings include things such as forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe-deposit box contents. Businesses generally turn property over to the unclaimed property program after it has been considered dormant for one to five years.

“I am proud to have returned nearly $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “This is a testament to the hardworking folks in our Unclaimed Property Division.”