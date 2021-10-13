Texas Constitutional Amendments, Proposition 7: surviving spouse of disabled individual receives tax limitation

This constitutional amendment would allow the surviving spouse of a disabled individual to maintain a limit on homestead property taxes upon the time of death.

TYLER, Texas — On Election Day, Texans will have the opportunity to vote on eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. These amendments were proposed during the 87th Legislature regular session.

This story, which focuses on Proposition 7, is the seventh of an eight-part series.

This constitutional amendment would allow the surviving spouse, 55 years or older, of a disabled individual to maintain a limit on homestead property taxes upon the time of death if they remain at the homestead.

This tax limit applies to school district property taxes.

To qualify, the individual must also receive disability benefits from the Federal Old-age, Survivors and Disability Insurance Program given by Social Security Administration