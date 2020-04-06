The annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Festival will be livestream-only this year, letting fans watch the show from home for free, President and CEO Tommie Ritter Smith said.

The Aug. 7 show will include performances from contestants from the John Ritter Showcase Contest, still planned for July 11; the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Band; past ambassadors; and others to be announced soon.

“Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge and the safety and wellbeing of our fans, bands and crew and all of the volunteers who help pull off our shows should always be the top priority”, Smith stated. “Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events throughout the world already cancelled, we have made the decision to change our 2020 John Ritter Tribute Showcase and Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Show to a livestream concert for all to enjoy. We hope to have everyone back together next year for an even bigger and better weekend than ever!”

Read more from our newspaper partners at the Panola Watchman.