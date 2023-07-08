Texas dairy farm brings nostalgia to East Texas by reintroducing glass bottle milk

The Volleman family can trace their dairy heritage back over 100 years to the fields of Holland and Luxembourg.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Texas dairy farm is bringing some nostalgia to the East Texas area by reintroducing glass bottle milk. Volleman’s Family Farm, located approximately 240 miles west of Longview in Gustine, is now offering its glass bottle milk in businesses in both Gregg and Smith counties.

The farm, owned by Frank and Annette Volleman, began bottling it milk in the returnable, refundable glass-bottles in the summer of 2020 but their story doesn’t start there.

The Volleman family can trace their dairy heritage back over 100 years to the fields of Holland and Luxembourg. In 1993, Frank and Annette Volleman made the decision to move their family from Europe to the great state of Texas to pursue their dreams of starting their own dairy farm.