Texas Dairy Queens raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

For every valid #ActsofSweetness Instagram post shared in September, the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will donate $1 to CMN Hospitals in Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Dairy Queens in Texas are using a social media campaign with the restaurant's iconic ice cream treat to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

For every valid #ActsofSweetness Instagram post shared in September, the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will donate $1 to CMN Hospitals in Texas. The total donation will reach up to $75,000, the restaurant representatives said.

To be a part of the campaign, people start by getting their favorite Blizzard treat. Then, from Sept. 1 to 30, they take a photo with the Blizzard and post on Instagram as a post, using #ActsofSweetness and tag @DairyQueenTX

Those posting will also need to make sure their profile is set to public.

There are several Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas, including Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

Texans can support the CMN Hospitals through DQTexas.com/ActsofSweetness. Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will match donations that are made during the month of September.

Check out the fall Blizzard flavors: