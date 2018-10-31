An individual in Smith County has Acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a rare condition that impacts the spinal cords of those affected.

According to a release from the Texas Department of State Health Services, AFM is marked by a sudden onset of weakness in the arms or legs.

In the release, authorities also noted that there is no one specific treatment for and no known cause of the condition.

Currently, officials from the CDC are investigating to determine what causes AFM.

In Texas, health care providers have reported 43 cases of AFM since 2014, and most of the cases happen in children.

