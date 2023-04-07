East Texas Dirt Cheap locations to close in May

The Dirt Cheap warehouse in Marshall will also be closing effective May 26, according to the Marshall News Messenger.

TYLER, Texas — Multiple Texas Dirt Cheap locations, including two in East Texas, are closing their doors for good.

According to the company, the following Texas locations will be shutting down and hosting store clearance sales:

Alvin - 2625 S. Bypass 35

Arlington - 1517 E. Abram St.

Denton - 2434 South I-35 E.

Ennis - 1205 W. Ennis Ave.

Garland - 3161 Broadway Blvd.

Hillsboro - 1320 Corsicana Hwy.

Nacogdoches - 4501 North St.

New Braunfels - 159 I-35 S. Frontage Rd.

North Richland Hills - 6246 Rufe Snow Dr.

San Antonio - 5538 Walzem Rd.

Tyler - 303 NNW Loop 323

Waco - 300 N. Valley Mills Dr.

White Settlement - 1705 S. Cherry Ln.

The Dirt Cheap warehouse in Marshall will also be closing effective May 26, according to the Marshall News Messenger.