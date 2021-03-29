Texas DPS trooper shot during traffic stop on life-support, DPS says

A statement from Texas DPS said Chad Walker no longer had viable brain activity and would remain on life support in order to be an organ donor.

WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker was on life support Monday according to a statement on the DPS Facebook.

"After extensive life-saving efforts conducted by the Baylor Scott and White medical professionals, it has been determined that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor," the statement reads. "This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side."

Walker was admitted to Baylor Scott & White’s Hillcrest hospital in Waco last Friday after he was shot in the head and abdomen while responding to a call about a disabled vehicle near Mexia, Texas, the Texas DPS Officers Association said in a release Saturday.

Before he could approach the vehicle on FM 2448 and Highway 84, the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr., appeared from the vehicle with a handgun and shot Walker, the association said.

Pinson Jr. fled the scene and triggered a Blue Alert across the state. On Saturday, he was found barricaded inside a home off Highway 84 near Mexia where he shot and killed himself, the association reported.

Walker has a wife and four children – a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter.

A GoFundMe was set up to help his family with medical, travel and funeral expenses.