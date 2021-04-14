Texas DPS Trooper Tovar returns home, how you can help his recovery

Trooper Juan Tovar was shot while chasing a suspect in a mass shooting in Bryan on April 8 near Iola.

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas DPS trooper who was shot while chasing the suspect in Bryan's Kent Moore shooting on April 8 has been released from the hospital.

Trooper Juan Tovar, who has been with DPS out of Madison County since 2017, suffered a gunshot wound to his face on April 8. Tovar was on patrol in Madison County when he heard the call go out on the suspect who may have been responsible for the mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets. Trooper Tovar then went to Grimes County near Iola, where it was suspected the shooter may be heading. Authorities said he confronted the suspect just south of Iola ISD and the suspect began firing at Trooper Tovar.

Tovar was taken to St. Joseph's hospital in Bryan and underwent surgery. He was then taken to a hospital in Austin, where he was released April 14.

1 dead, 6 injured after mass shooting in Bryan; suspect is in custody pic.twitter.com/0JIuZ4UanE — sunshine (@sunshine_tsai) April 9, 2021

Supporters lined up along FM 1452 just outside the Madisonville airport to welcome Trooper Tovar home. Local law enforcement and first responders participated in a drive-by parade so people could show their love and support for Trooper Tovar.

How you can help

His recovery is expected to take several months. The Texas DPS Troopers Foundation is raising money for his recovery and to help his family with any financial needs. If you would like to help, you can donate to this fund by clicking here.

McKenzie's Barbeque and Burgers locations in Madisonville and Huntsville are also donating a percentage of sales on April 16 to Trooper Tovar and his family.

Prosperity Bank branches in Madisonville are also raising money for Trooper Tovar and his family. You can go to Prosperity Bank in Madison County and ask to donate to this fund.