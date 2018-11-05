Summer camps can be a good way for parents to keep their children active and engaged during summer break.

The Morning Loop team is highlighting East Texas summer camps for families to consider.

Texas East Gymnastics has more than 20 camps to choose from. The themes range from ninjas and bugs to fairy tales and princesses.

"At Texas East, we always want to keep kids moving, so with our facility there's just a lot of options and a lot of creativity," Marlynne Parsley Finch said.

The facility offers a variety of camps for children ages 3-14.

Parents can register for their children to attend a single day or an entire week.

For more information, visit their website.

© 2018 KYTX