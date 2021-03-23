DEADLINE APPROACHING: Last day to register to vote in Texas for May election is April 1

Texans should begin by checking their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's website on the "Am I Registered?" page.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Secretary of State's Office is reminding eligible Texas voters of the upcoming April 1 voter registration deadline for the May 1 election.

With two weeks until the deadline, Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs issued a final call to action to voters, community leaders, and elected officials to encourage their fellow Texans to register and prepare to vote in the upcoming election.

"Exercising your right to vote and making your voice heard is a fundamental part of our democracy," said Secretary Hughs. "I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by April 1st so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of Texas."

Texans should begin by checking their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's website on the "Am I Registered?" page.

If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online.

Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application here, or request an application from their county elections administrator. Once completed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to the county voter registrar in their county of residence. Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 1st in order to be accepted.