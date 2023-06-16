Texas firefighters rescue fawn while putting out fire in Corral City

While fighting a grass fire, firefighters came upon a fawn. They were able to rescue it and provide oxygen.

CORRAL CITY, Texas — Some North Texas firefighters started doing double duty Thursday as they helped save the life of a fawn while also putting out a grass fire.

A little after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Denton County Emergency Services District responded to a call for multiple for multiple grass fires along I-35W near Corral City, Texas.

Due to dry conditions, the grass fire eventually grew to 40-50 acres. The cause is currently unknown while no injuries were reported and no structures were involved.

While fighting the fire, firefighters came upon a fawn, a young deer, and were able to rescue it and provide it with oxygen. The fawn was turned over to the Texas Game Warden.

Argyle Police Department transported the fawn to WildRescue, Inc. and Rabbit Rescue where she received fluids. Just after 9 a.m. on Friday, officials reported the fawn was up and about, walking on her own, and was hungry. Later in the day, the fawn was transported to Fawns and Friends to continue her rehabilitation.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Engine 514, Brush 514, Engine 511, Brush 511, Chief 510 and Flower Mound Fire Department Engine 506 and Brush responded to the scene.

