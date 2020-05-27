ATHENS, Texas — The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) in Athens has reopened to the public—but with restrictions.

The TFFC will be open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wednesday - Saturday, and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., on Sunday with the following safety procedures in place:

Guests are encouraged to wear masks, maintain appropriate social distances from others outside their party, use hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly.

No groups larger than five people are allowed, except for families or people living in the same household.

To avoid crowding, there will not be any tram or hatchery tours offered

The indoor portion of the visitor center, including the dive theater, gift shop, and Game Warden museum will remain closed.

Water fountains and vending machines will not be operational, but visitors are permitted to bring drinks and bottled water will be available for purchase.

The TFFC will be operating at approximately 25% visitor capacity per the state’s executive order. This will allow up to 100 people at the facility at any time. To be informed on when the TFFC is nearing visitor capacity and entrance will require waiting, please follow the TFFC Facebook page and front entrance signage.