Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens resumes full operations

ATHENS, Texas — The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) has announced that it will be returning to full operational status.

According to the center, the TFFC in Athens had limited operations and visitor services since March2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to again be able to provide the opportunity for Texans to see and experience our fisheries and aquatic resources, and the vital work of TPWD fish biologists firsthand,” said Tom Lang, TFFC Director.

In anticipation of reopening, TFFC personnel focused efforts on renovations and upgrades to enhance the visitor experience.

A new tram was purchased and donated by the Friends of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center and dubbed the “Ethel Express” ,according to the center.

“During the closure, the TFFC team stayed focused on the mission and worked diligently to prepare the facility for families to return, to learn, and to make wonderful memories,” Lang said. “There’s nothing like seeing someone catch their first fish here, seeing their eyes get big when their face to face with a giant Alligator Gar, or hearing the oohs and aaahs that occur during the dive show.”

Spaces such as the visitor center and the Texas Game Warden Museum are now re-open and staff has worked to refresh and update the space and exhibits. Personnel will continue to regularly add and upgrade exhibits to enhance visitor experience.

Group reservations have also resumed along with tours of the hatchery facilities. Visitors to the TFFC can also enjoy all outside aquaria, recreational fishing, the Angler’s Pavilion, antique lure and fishing equipment exhibit, and wetland trail. Guests are still encouraged to wear masks, maintain appropriate social distances from others outside their party, and use hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly.

Operational hours for TFFC are 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Regular admission rates are $5.50 for adults, $4.50 for seniors 65 and older, and $3.50 for children ages 4 through 12. Season passes valid for one year from date of purchase are available for $15 for adults, $12.50 for seniors and $8.00 for children. Season pass holders are eligible for a 10-percent discount in the gift shop.

Discounted rates are available for youth/school groups of 10 or more. Reservations must be made at least two weeks in advance to receive the discounted rate. An online reservation form is available or visitors can call (903) 676-2277 for additional information and to make a group reservation by phone.

For more information and to plan a visit, visit the TFFC website.