DPS: East Texas fugitive arrested in Oregon after trying to avoid prosecution for promotion of child pornography

On Dec. 18, Jacob Luce was extradited to Anderson County to face trial.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is facing multiple charges for the promotion of child pornography after he was arrested in Oregon and returned to Anderson County by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division.

According to DPS, officials started investigating Jacob Boots Reed Luce, 29, after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) he may have been engaged in the promotion of child pornography.

"After investigators developed a detailed case, three warrants for Luce’s arrest were issued for the felony offenses," DPS said. "Before they could be served, Luce allegedly fled to John Day, Oregon, to avoid prosecution."