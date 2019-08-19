Texas Game Warden investigate 'extensive amount' of illegal poaching in Wood, Smith Counties

The Texas Game Wardens have made several arrests after an ongoing investigation regarding the killing of deer on public roads at night.

According to the Texas Game Wardens, this investigation started back in February after a report of a deer being shot off a county road at night. The investigation then uncovered an "extensive amount" of illegal hunting in both Wood and Smith Counties.

In their investigation, they were able to detail the killing of about 28 white-tailed deer and over 50 pigs by 12 individuals. They found that all deer and pigs had been killed at night using a spotlight.

Most of the animals were killed on private property, and several of the deer had been left in the field to waste.

Investigators say 604 charges were given from this investigation. A total of 28 charges were brought forward in Wood County.

Officials have arrested Jacob Thomas Blair, Dustin James Hartley, Kaleb Lee Brown, Aspen Lynn Umphries, Dalton Jeronimo Robles, Hilario Lynch Garcia, and Windell Scott Estoll all of Mineola. Each facing multiple charges.

Chance Avery Briggs of Van, has fled and has one state jail felony, three Class A misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest. Briggs is also wanted for a for probation violation.

