Texas Game Warden Memorial in Athens to move to Texas Capitol grounds

In the Texas Game Wardens’ 125-year history, 19 wardens have lost their lives while serving the state.

After spending nine years in Athens, the Texas Game Warden Memorial will soon have a new home at the grounds of the Texas Capitol in Austin.

The memorial, which is a life-size bronze figure of a game warden, has been at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens since 2012.

The statue honors wardens who lost their lives in the line of duty and reminds people of the game wardens’ legacy, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

“The association saw this as a necessary move since other memorials —specifically peace officer memorials — are housed on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol,” said Game Warden Peace Officer Association President and current Texas Game Warden Major Quint Balkcom. “Housing the memorial on Capitol grounds would also serve a larger audience, many who have never interacted with a Texas Game Warden. This is an educational opportunity to learn more about our history and our critical conservation efforts.”

The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is an $18 million facility built without using state funding. The center houses a hatchery, laboratory, aquarium and education center focused on underwater wildlife in the state’s freshwater streams, ponds and lakes, according to the TPWD website.

