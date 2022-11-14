Texas game wardens looking for person accused of illegally dumping white-tail deer in Henderson County

“If you’re going to harvest an animal like that you need to not let it go to waste.”

ATHENS, Texas — The Texas Game Wardens need your help to search for whoever illegally dumped a white-tail deer in Henderson County.

The deer was found dead with a gunshot wound and without a head on County Road 1311 near Crossroads, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Texas Game Warden Mark Anderson, who’s overseeing this case, said those who illegally dump wildlife on public county property can face serious penalties.

“Right now we're looking at possible charges of waste of game and illegal dumping for that, as well as any other violations,” Anderson said.

To avoid this, hunters should properly dispose of a deer once they no longer want it in their possession.

Anderson said once a deer has been shot, the meat it carries can still be processed and donated to anyone who is interested in deer meat.

Deer meat can also be processed and donated to nonprofits like “Hunters for the Hungry,” where the organization’s mission is to fight hunger and promote environmental stewardship by distributing donated venison to Texans in need.

With over 1.7 million licensed hunters in the state and with that number expected to grow; Anderson said he hopes hunters old and young see this case as a learning opportunity on how to properly treat unwanted wildlife.

“It looks bad for sportsmen. We all love the outdoors and we want to set a good example for future generations on how to conserve this precious resource that we do have and that we are able to enjoy,” Anderson added. “It really just comes down to ethics and doing what's right.”