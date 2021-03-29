Reward offered for information after dead alligator found at Lake Livingston in Polk County

Anyone with information is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-GAME(4263).

The Texas Game Wardens is investigating after a dead alligator was found at Lake Livingston in Polk County.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this illegal act.

According to Operation Game Thief, on March 3, 2021, the Texas Game Wardens discovered a dead alligator floating in the water of Lake Livingston near Kickapoo Creek, north of Highway 190 in Onalaska.

Further, inspection revealed the alligator had been shot in the eye with a pellet gun.