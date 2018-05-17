AUSTIN -- The average price for unleaded gas in Texas is $2.70 per gallon, AAA announced on Thursday.

This price is seven cents more than last week, and that's 53 cents more when compared to this same day in 2017.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed across the state, AAA said drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.99, while those in San Antonio and El Paso are paying the least at $2.60. Meanwhile, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel is $2.90 -- that's six cents more when compared to the same day last week and 56 cents more than last year.

According to AAA, prices increased across the nation over the past week largely in part due ot the White House's decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran. Now, 36 states are now seeing prices that are at least five cents more expensive than they were seven days ago. Other factors that AAA said could be playing a role include the switchover to summer blend, growing global demand and a shrinking supply as we approach the summer season.

“Texans are paying $7.42 more, on average, to fill up one tank of gas compared to this same day last year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “Rising gas prices will not stop many Texans from traveling this Memorial Day, as AAA predicts the most people to travel away from home for the holiday since 2005.”

AAA said the South and Southeast regions of the U.S. saw the largest draw in the country since last week.

